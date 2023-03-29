Tilaknagar Industries picks up minority stake in Samsara gin maker

“The company has considered and agreed to invest in two tranches an aggregate sum of Rs. 9.75 crore in the securities of Spaceman Spirits Lab Private Limited through a combination of equity shares and compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS). SSLPL is engaged in the business of creating and marketing craft alcohol brands and offering advisory services to prospective AlcoBev entrepreneurs. The company has a presence in the premium craft gin segment through the brand, Samsara," the company said in the filing.

