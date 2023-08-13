Tilaknagar looks to invest in brand building

While, the company is looking to focus on its core brandy business, it seeks to tap emerging trends in the industry, said Dahanukar. “We have investments made in craft gin Samsara, which is an emerging category. We have also invested in a ready-to-drink alco-bev product that will be rolled out in mid-August. As a company we develop categories other than brandy, but we are brandy-first company—90% of our volumes are from brandy and I don’t expect that to change in the near term."