Tilaknagar looks to invest in brand building

Tilaknagar looks to invest in brand building1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:24 PM IST
According to a filing to the exchanges, the company said the total restructured debt amounting to ₹176.22 crore as of 30 June, has been settled.
Liquor company Tilaknagar Industries will step up investments in its brandy and gin lines during this financial year now that the firm has prepaid its restructured debt, freeing up additional cash for brand building.
On Friday, the producer of Mansion House brandy and Blue Lagoon gin revealed that it had fully repaid its restructured debt to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. (EARC).
“The prepayment has been funded by a debt of ₹130 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank as well as the internal accruals of the company," it said.
Debt refinancing has facilitated the company’s entry into conventional banking, and granting immediate flexibility in managing cash flows, paving the way for more investments in brand building, the company said.
Consequently, the company will be investing in core brands including Mansion House, the flavoured brandy, besides Blue Lagoon, said Amit Dahanukar, the chairman and managing director of Tilaknagar Industries. “As we move forward and cash flows become robust, and balance sheet is stronger, our ability to invest behind our brands and categories will increase."
“Even in FY25, we will be seeing a similar rise in investments. The money we save on finance costs, we will put behind our brands," said Dahanukar.
Liquor companies typically promote brands via surrogate ads, besides in-stores campaigns in bars and cafes. For instance, Tilaknagar recently rolled out a campaign for Mansion House packaged drinking water.
Earlier this year, it picked up a 10% stake in graft gin maker Spaceman Spirits Lab Pvt Ltd (SSLPL), which sells the premium Samsara craft gin brand.
While, the company is looking to focus on its core brandy business, it seeks to tap emerging trends in the industry, said Dahanukar. “We have investments made in craft gin Samsara, which is an emerging category. We have also invested in a ready-to-drink alco-bev product that will be rolled out in mid-August. As a company we develop categories other than brandy, but we are brandy-first company—90% of our volumes are from brandy and I don’t expect that to change in the near term."
The company posted ₹1,164 crore in revenues in FY23, selling 964,000cases of spirits. In March 2019, its gross debt was at ₹1,199 crore, which declined to ₹239 crore in June 2023. It posted profit of ₹149.9 crore in the last fiscal year.