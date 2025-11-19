Tilaknagar to launch Seven Islands, its first premium whisky

Tilaknagar Industries, India’s largest brandy maker, will enter the premium whisky segment later this month with the launch of Seven Islands, a pure malt whisky priced at ₹5,200 in Maharashtra. The whisky marks the second major release under House of TI, the company’s new luxury and premium vertical, after Monarch Legacy Edition, its grape brandy.

Seven Islands arrives soon after Tilaknagar’s ₹4,150 crore acquisition of Imperial Blue from Pernod Ricard, a deal that gives the company its first meaningful national distribution network. It also marks Tilaknagar’s entry into a new category at the upper end of its portfolio, where it plans to introduce more brands over the next few years.

“Seven Islands will have more expressions. Plans for a single malt are also on the drawing board,” said Sanaya Dahanukar, marketing manager at TIL.

The return of Seven Islands Seven Islands is not new to Tilaknagar. More than a decade ago, the company released a limited, high-priced Scotch single malt under the same name, made in Scotland by BenRiach. Priced at around ₹50,000, the product was introduced well before the current Indian single-malt boom and was eventually discontinued.

The new Seven Islands is a 100% malt whisky made from four different single malts: two Indian (from the Himalayas and the Vindhyas) and two Scottish (from Speyside and the Lowlands). Each component is distilled and matured at origin, up to eight years in ex-bourbon and ex-wine casks, before being brought to the company’s distillery in Nashik for blending. The product is positioned for consumers who move fluidly between domestic malts, Scotch and craft blends.

Tilaknagar sees room to build brands across price points that sit between Imperial Blue and Seven Islands. “There’s still a huge gap between Imperial Blue and Seven Islands, a lot of price-tiering opportunity in the premium and super-premium categories,” Dahanukar said.

Mansion House Whisky operates tactically in a few states today, but the broader space remains open. The company is also exploring extensions within Seven Islands, including the possibility of incorporating malts from other whisky-producing countries. A single malt is being planned, and the blend team is evaluating ideas such as peated expressions, a style that exists in India but has not yet been scaled.

Breaking out of the brandy belt Founded in 1933 as a sugar mill, Tilaknagar moved into the alcobev business in the 1980s and built scale primarily through brandy. Brandy makes up nearly 90% of Tilaknagar’s sales, helped by its long-standing strength in south India, where people drink almost all of the country’s brandy. The Imperial Blue deal is expected to change that balance and give Tilaknagar a much wider national market. “Our dependence on the southern markets will fall from nearly 90% to about 50%. Brandy will reduce to roughly 30%,” Dahanukar said. She added that North and West India, together, are expected to make up about half of the portfolio once Imperial Blue is fully integrated.

Consumer behaviour is part of the context for the move into whisky. “Getting people to move from whisky to brandy is very, very difficult. Brand loyalty can change with good products and strong marketing, but category loyalty is extremely hard to shift,” Dahanukar said. Brandy generally grows either by attracting younger drinkers or by drawing switchers from other spirits, both slower routes than serving the existing whisky-dominant market.

Inside House of TI Seven Islands will sit alongside Monarch Legacy Edition inside the House of TI. The vertical also includes brands developed in partnership with portfolio companies: Samsara, from Goa-based Spaceman Spirits (in which Tilaknagar holds a 21% stake), and Bartizans, an artisanal cocktail mixer brand in which it owns a 36% stake.

Samsara brings gin, rum and vodka into the portfolio, widening Tilaknagar’s reach across categories. Bartizans, meanwhile, connects the company to a younger, cocktail-first demographic. “Bartizans has a very different demographic,” Dahanukar said. “We’re exploring collaborations to tap that audience and introduce them to our spirits in a way they already understand.” House of TI brands are also beginning to see early traction in export markets, including the UAE, Canada and Australia, Dahanukar said.