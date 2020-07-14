Tilden Park, RBL, Amansa invest 4,098 cr as anchor investors in Yes Bank FPO

Mumbai: Yes Bank Ltd on Tuesday said that it has allotted 341 crore shares as part of the anchor book allotment for its ₹15,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO), raising ₹4,098 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.

The anchor allotment was led by Tilden Park, which invested ₹2,250 crore.

Shares were allocated to the anchor investors at a price of ₹12 per share.

Other investors that participated in the anchor allotment include HDFC Life Insurance, Amansa Holdings, Jupiter India Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, RBL Bank, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund, ECL Finance, Elara Capital and Hinduja Leyland Finance.

The FPO opens on 15 July and will close on 17 July.

On Monday, the lender said that funds raised from its FPO will take care of its growth requirement for the next two years. Speaking at the press conference held to announce the FPO, Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), said part of the Rs15,000 crore to be raised through the FPO will be used as buffer provisioning. He assured that the provisioning against the impact of Covid-19 will not be more than 100 basis points from the current capital raised.

Kumar said the bank is looking at a loan book mix of 60% retail and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 40% corporate. The lender is aiming at a return on assets of 1% over the next 1-3 years and 1.5% over 3-5 years.

Kumar also said that the bank was looking at hiving off its bad loans into a separate subsidiary.

Following the FPO, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio will increase to 13% from 6.3% at present.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest investor in Yes Bank, will invest up to ₹1,760 crore in the upcoming FPO. Kumar said SBI’s additional investment will ensure that its stake does not fall below 26% post the FPO. Currently, SBI holds 48.2% stake in the private sector lender.

