Tilden Park, RBL, Amansa invest 4,098 cr as anchor investors in Yes Bank FPO

On Monday, the lender said that funds raised from its FPO will take care of its growth requirement for the next two years. Speaking at the press conference held to announce the FPO, Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), said part of the Rs15,000 crore to be raised through the FPO will be used as buffer provisioning. He assured that the provisioning against the impact of Covid-19 will not be more than 100 basis points from the current capital raised.