Tim Cook’s bad day on China

Reports are that Apple is trying to reduce its overreliance on supply chains that run through China. Like many businesses that have prospered by doing business in China, Apple is now finding that dependence leaves them highly vulnerable when things go wrong. Mr. Cook’s many critics are only too happy to pile on. True, it’s unlikely Congress will come up with solutions that will actually improve things, and some of the criticisms lack an appreciation for the realities of doing business in China. Then again, Mr. Cook has never displayed much regard for messy details when he’s the one doing the condemning.