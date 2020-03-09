File photo of Tim Cook (Photo: Reuters)
File photo of Tim Cook (Photo: Reuters)

Tim Cook tells Apple employees in coronavirus-hit regions to work from home

2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2020, 01:47 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

Cook also told his employees that Apple is trying to 'maximise interpersonal space and continuing enhanced deep cleanings' inside the company

New Delhi: As the outbreak of Covid-19 spreads worldwide, Apple CEO Tim Cook has told employees in all of the company’s offices to work from home if required. In an internal memo to employees working at Apple’s offices in affected regions, Cook told them to “work from home if your job allows" from 9 to 13 March, Bloomberg News reported.

Further, Cook also told employees that Apple is trying to “maximise interpersonal space and continuing enhanced deep cleanings" inside the company. This is obviously to help avoid the spread of the virus through the workplace.

Cook isn’t the only one telling his employees to take precautions though. Companies worldwide, including those in India, have been taking precautions to avoid the spread of the disease. Arjun Bajaj, Director of Daiwa, an Indian television brand, said the company has put in thermal scanners in its factories. “We do not allow anyone to enter, if they do not pass the required scanner readings," he said. “Even my father and I have to be tested when we enter the factory floor," he added.

Paytm, the largest payments application in India, also told employees at its Gurugram office, to work from home after an employee tested positive for the virus. Similarly, IT services provider Cognizant asked employees of its Hyderabad office to work from home and shut down the office. This was done because an employee from a different company but in the same building had tested positive for the disease. However, Cognizant has since resumed operations in that office.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India rose to 39 today with the central government confirming five new cases. Worldwide, the virus has affected over 100,000 people and killed over 3,000 so far. The outbreak began in China, but has spread to India, Italy and United States of America, apart from several others.

