‘Time limit proposed over anti-trust petitions doesn’t tie CCI’s hands’2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:30 AM IST
- CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said the period of limitation provides the much-needed certainty to businesses and markets
NEW DELHI, CORPORATE MISCONDUCT, COMPETITION BILL : The proposed limit of three years for a business to drag another party into the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive conduct in the past does not prevent the regulator from initiating proceedings against corporate misconduct at any time on its own, CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said.