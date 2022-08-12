‘Time limit proposed over anti-trust petitions doesn’t tie CCI’s hands’

However, this restriction is not absolute, explained Gupta. “Firstly, the restriction is on the parties, and not on CCI. So, CCI can always take up cases suo motu (on its own accord) which it may consider to be egregious infractions of law, without being hidebound by period of limitation." Secondly, even in the context of parties filing cases before CCI belatedly, CCI has been vested with discretion to condone delay if it is satisfied that there has been sufficient cause for not filing information or reference within time, Gupta explained.