TIME names these 2 Indians among 100 most influential people in 2022

On Nundy, TIME said she is not just a lawyer but also a “public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a champion of women’s rights who has advocated for the reform of anti­rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India’s rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}