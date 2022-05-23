TIME names these 2 Indians among 100 most influential people in 2022

TIME names these 2 Indians among 100 most influential people in 20221 min read . 10:18 PM IST
- Gautam Adani’s profile in the TIME says that his once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods.
Industrialist Gautam Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy have been named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by TIME magazine on Monday. The list collated by TIME also includes, US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
Adani’s profile in the TIME says that “Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire."
On Nundy, TIME said she is not just a lawyer but also a “public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a champion of women’s rights who has advocated for the reform of antirape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India’s rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.
Also on the list is Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.