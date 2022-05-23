Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  TIME names these 2 Indians among 100 most influential people in 2022

TIME names these 2 Indians among 100 most influential people in 2022

TIME magazine on Monday named Gautam Adani and Karuna Nundy amongst 100 Most Influential People of 2022
1 min read . 10:18 PM ISTLivemint

  • Gautam Adani’s profile in the TIME says that his once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Industrialist Gautam Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy have been named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by TIME magazine on Monday. The list collated by TIME also includes, US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Industrialist Gautam Adani and advocate Karuna Nundy have been named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by TIME magazine on Monday. The list collated by TIME also includes, US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Adani’s profile in the TIME says that “Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire."

Adani’s profile in the TIME says that “Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Nundy, TIME said she is not just a lawyer but also a “public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a champion of women’s rights who has advocated for the reform of anti­rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. Most recently, she is litigating a challenge to India’s rape law that contains a legal exemption for marital rape.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Also on the list is Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.