Time, not capital, is a disruptor: Wakefit founder Ramalingegowda
The company, which started as a direct-to-consumer player, now sells through marketplaces, quick commerce, its own website, channels, and offline stores. It has around 125 stores and plans to open another 170 over the next 12 to 18 months.
MUMBAI : Calling themselves a tech-led conventional business, Wakefit founders have transformed the mattress-making company into a full-stack furniture and home décor seller. What sets the IPO-bound company apart is that it has developed an asset-light approach to building an offline presence across key markets in India, the founders told Mint in an interview.