"Time that Indian investors and startups should be seen in WEF," says Rukam Capital’s Archana Jahagirdar

Davos [Switzerland], January 24 (ANI): At the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, Archana Jahagirdar, Managing Partner at Rukam Capital, highlighted India's burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit and its evolving global presence.

She said, "We have more than 100 Unicorns in the country. All the old startups can be seen here in Davos. But now it is time that Indian investors and startups should be seen here, because that is the new India."

Her statement reflects the confidence and ambition driving India's emergence as a global innovation powerhouse, positioning its startups and investors to take center stage in shaping the future economy.

The India Pavilion has been buzzing with activity, featuring eight states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and other South Indian states, all vying for investment opportunities.

These states are showcasing their unique offerings to top executives from global corporations, emphasizing their potential as key investment destinations.

The Indian delegation, which includes five Union ministers and three state chief ministers, reflects a unified approach. Cutting across party lines, leaders have joined forces to project a cohesive vision of India's growth story.

Nearly 100 CEOs, along with leaders from government, civil society, and the arts, have gathered to highlight India's economic resilience and innovation.

At the India Pavilion, states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have presented their industrial strengths, while Telangana and southern states have showcased their tech and infrastructure prowess.

These efforts aim to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in critical sectors such as green energy, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The WEF Annual Meeting, running from January 20 to 24, 2025, has provided Indian leaders an unparalleled opportunity to interact with global decision-makers and investors. The theme of India's presence this year centers on its ability to lead on global issues, from clean energy to digital transformation.

