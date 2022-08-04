‘Time to put in place a wider ecosystem for aviation’4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:23 PM IST
- Govt is looking at expanding network of FTOs to back the requirement of human resource
NEW DELHI : With India’s airport infrastructure and airlines now well in place, it is time for a wider focus on the sector, said civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. According to him, a broader ecosystem of civil aviation needs to set up in the country, including cargo, drones, flight training schools and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities.