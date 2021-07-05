Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Timeline for suggestions on draft e-commerce rules extended till 21 July

Timeline for suggestions on draft e-commerce rules extended till 21 July

On 21 June, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had proposed amendments to the e-commerce rules to address complaints against ‘unfair trade’ practices followed by e-tailers.
1 min read . 09:21 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • The government is aiming for a tighter regulatory framework, arguing that the amendments are largely meant to protect consumer interest, adding another layer of compliance for e-commerce firms

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday extended the deadline for comments and industry suggestions on the proposed Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, to 21 July from the earlier 06 July, the department said in a notification.

“It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments/suggestions on the Draft E-Commerce Rules. Views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by 21st July 2021," according to the government notice.

On 21 June, the Consumer Affairs Ministry had proposed amendments to the e-commerce rules to address complaints against “unfair trade" practices followed by e-tailers.

The government is aiming for a tighter regulatory framework, arguing that the amendments are largely meant to protect consumer interest, adding another layer of compliance for e-commerce firms.

The rules were open for comments and industry suggestions till 6 July.

However, several large companies expressed concern and confusion over the amendments.

On Saturday, several industry representatives from companies such as Amazon and Tata Group informed the government that compliance rules would add hurdles to their business in India; they also sought an extension on submitting their feedback, according to a report by Reuters.

The meeting was organized by the consumer affairs ministry and Invest India.

