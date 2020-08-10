NEW DELHI : The Boeing 737-800, launched in 1994 and considered a workhorse, has been one of the most popular aircraft in the sky, but it has also been involved in several fatal accidents over its long period of service, including Friday’s mishap at the Kozhikode airport.

It is used by several airlines, including Air India Express, SpiceJet and Vistara in India, and RyanAir, American Airlines and Singapore Airlines’ subsidiary SilkAir, among others, globally.

On 5 February, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Turkish no-frills carrier Pegasus Airlines crashed after overshooting the runway in Istanbul, amid heavy rains and strong winds, killing three of the 183 people on board.

The Boeing 737-800 used by Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a scheduled international passenger flight from Tehran to Kiev, was shot down shortly after take-off killing 176 passengers and crew members on 14 January.

A Boeing 737-800 operated by Air Nuigini on the Micronesia-Papua New Guinea route landed short of the runway at Chuuk International Airport in Weno killing one person on 28 September 2018.

On 19 March 2016, Flydubai Flight 981, a scheduled international passenger flight from Dubai to Rostov, operating a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, crashed during an aborted landing attempt at the Russian airport, resulting in the death of all 62 on board.

A Boeing 737-800 operated by Lion Air crashed in the sea while attempting to land at Indonesia’s Denpasar airport in April 2013. However, all 101 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated.

On 30 July 2011, Caribbean Airlines Flight 523, operating a Boeing 737-800 overran the runway at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Georgetown, Guyana, but there were no fatalities.

On 22 May 2010, Air India Express Flight 812, a Boeing 737-800, overran the runway while landing at Mangalore International Airport, killing 158 passengers, including six crew members. Only eight people survived.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 409, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, crashed into the Mediterranean Sea after take-off from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport on 25 January 2010, killing 98 people.

On 25 February 2009, Turkish Airlines Flight 1951, from Istanbul, crashed in a field near the Polderbaan during a landing attempt at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, killing nine people.

Kenya Airways Flight 507, carrying 105 passengers and nine crew members lost contact and crashed into a swamp during a flight to Nairobi, Kenya, from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, after making a scheduled stop at Douala, Cameroon on 5 May 2007. No one survived.

On 29 September 2006, Gol Transportes Aéreos Flight 1907, a brand-new Boeing 737-800 with 154 people on board, had a mid-air collision with an Embraer Legacy 600 in Brazil killing all.

However, safety is not a concern with Boeing 737-800 planes, said a pilot with Air India Express. “Crashes at Mangalore and Kozhikode happened amid adverse weather conditions, high tailwind and low visibility. Boeing 737-800 is otherwise a safe plane," he said requesting anonymity.

