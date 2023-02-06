‘Timelines for hotel projects in India longer than elsewhere’
New Delhi: A hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts is optimistic about India given that its growing economy has raised disposable incomes in the country
New Delhi: A hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts is optimistic about India given that its growing economy has raised disposable incomes in the country. The company that runs Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, InterContinental and Staybridge Suites is sharpening its focus on the country, expecting its ongoing infrastructure development will result in a proliferation of hotels.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×