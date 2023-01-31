‘Timelines for hotel projects in India longer than other countries’2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:27 PM IST
- The demand for hotels is outstripping supply and this is a market we need to be thinking about now and double down on the investments, Kenneth Macpherson, IHG Hotels
New Delhi: Hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts, which runs brands like Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, InterContinental, and Staybridge Suites, is looking to open more of its brands in India as the hotels industry sees a revival in demand in FY23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×