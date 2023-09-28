Times Internet picks up BCCI media rights for key international markets

New Delhi: Times Internet has picked up media rights for bilateral cricket played in India across key international markets, including North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has entered into an agreement with Pitch, a UK-based sports marketing agency, for the BCCI rights, which was initially sub-contracted by the global media rights winner Viacom18 Media Private Limited, a Reliance Industries subsidiary.

"Times Internet has expanded its leading cricket distribution positions in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia regions, by acquiring the exclusive rights to broadcast India's home bilateral series from September 2023 through March 2028," Times Internet said.

This will enable Times Internet to distribute 88 bilateral cricket matches between India and other countries over the next five years through Willow TV and Cricbuzz.

Viacom18 will continue to telecast and stream the matches in India exclusively after it bagged the rights for five years for a total of ₹5,963 crore.

"We are proud to partner with, as well as the BCCI again. Willow TV has a longstanding position as the home of cricket in the US. With our foray into the Middle East, I'm confident that Cricbuzz and The Times of India Group will be able to bring a best-in-class consumer viewing experience to more cricket fans around the world," Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet said.

Alongside the BCCI rights, Willow also distributes more than 10 other boards and tournaments, making Willow the leading cricket destination in North America.

In the Middle East, Times Internet holds the rights to distribute the IPL alongside the BCCI rights. Times had earlier partnered with Noon, Etisalat, and Cricbuzz to distribute the IPL in 2023, and will look to establish its distribution partnerships in the Middle East region further, the statement said.

This will be Cricbuzz's first rights package in the Southeast market, and the rights will be distributed on its platforms as well as other distribution partnerships, it added.

