Timex Marlin California dial watch launched, priced at roughly ₹28,000: Here’s how to buy, special features and more

American watchmaker Timex has recently unveiled a limited-edition version of its Marlin watch in the United States, featuring a California-style dial that gives the retro-inspired collection a new look. Called the Marlin California Dial Limited Edition, the watch is priced at $299 (approximately ₹28,085), with only 200 individually numbered pieces being produced.

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According to reports, the watch features a traditional California dial that combines two types of numerals on a single face. The upper half uses Roman numerals at the 10, 11, 1, and 2 o’clock positions, while the lower half features standard Arabic numerals at the 4, 5, 7, and 8 o’clock positions.

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Timex Marlin California Dial Limited Edition: Design and dimensions The dial is divided into two sections, with horizontal markers positioned at the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions. Gold-tone numerals stand out against the black dial, while the watch hands are coated with luminous material to make them easier to read in low-light conditions.

It is worth noting that the watch has the same physical dimensions as the standard 34mm Marlin. It features a polished stainless steel case measuring 34mm in diameter and 13.5mm in thickness. While a 34mm case may seem quite small by modern watch standards, it is in keeping with the sizing of watches from the 1960s, the era on which this limited-edition model is based.

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The watch weighs around 33.2 grams and has an 18mm lug width. It also features a domed acrylic crystal that protects the dial. Unlike the sapphire glass used in many modern watches, acrylic is a plastic material that is more prone to scratches. However, minor marks can generally be polished out using a specialised paste.

Timex Marlin California Dial Limited Edition: Features The watch runs on a hand-wound mechanical movement, which means it does not require a battery. Instead, the crown must be wound manually to keep the timepiece running. Additionally, it offers water resistance of up to 30 metres, meaning it can withstand rain and splashes while washing hands. However, it is not designed to be worn in the shower or while swimming.

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The watch is paired with a brown leather strap that can be changed easily, thanks to its quick-release mechanism, which eliminates the need for tools. This allows owners to swap the strap without requiring any additional equipment.

Timex Marlin California Dial Limited Edition: Availability The American watchmaker is producing only 200 units of the limited-edition Marlin California Dial watch. The first 100 pieces were sold in person at the Windup Watch Fair in New York. Of the remaining 100 units, numbered 101 to 200, buyers can place orders through the company's US website.

Each watch also carries its individual production number engraved on the case back, distinguishing it from the other pieces in the limited-edition collection.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.