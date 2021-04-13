Timex to make Benetton branded watches in India

The move will help Benetton diversify its product portfolio, said Sundeep Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer, Benetton India. “The category penetration is limited, allowing us to fill a market gap by a heritage brand like ours. We hold a robust footprint in apparel and accessories category in the country and this partnership will mark our foray into watches, strengthening our presence towards two of the fastest growing consumer segments; youth and kids," he said.