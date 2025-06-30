Timezone steps up India expansion with ₹100 crore plan, eyes 100 centres by 2026
Australia’s TEEG is betting big on India’s appetite for social entertainment, with deeper expansion into tier 2 and 3 cities.
New Delhi: Timezone, one of the world’s largest family entertainment centre (FEC) brands and owned by Australia-based TEEG (The Entertainment and Education Group), is scaling up its India operations. The company plans to continue investing over ₹100 crore annually as it targets 100 locations by 2026, up from 84 currently. It sees potential to expand across more than 80 cities in the country.