Tinder, Bumble beware! This Valentine's week, Zomato is helping people 'find a match'
Zomato's new feature matches users with Mala (Malai Chaap) and Gul (Gulaab Jamun).
For those looking for a match on dating websites this Valentine's, food-delivery platform Zomato seems have come up with an idea.
Another user @ishaanmeet said, "O bhai Saab , #Zomato ne match making bhi shuru kar di...OMG...Ye kuch karnaama karenge is hisab se".
Platforms fighting to get more customers
This initiative comes at a time online food delivery and e-commerce platforms have been introducing new offers and incentives to shop from them, to take the advantage of the Valentine's week. Earlier this month, Amazon launched its specially curated Valentine's Day store which will be live till February 14. Flipkart has introduced its special Mobile Bonanza sale, which will be valid till February 15.
Zomato-owned Blinkit, recently unveiled a new feature called "Single Mode" for solo shoppers. It allows users to explore a selection of products which is made to cater to individual needs.
