For those looking for a match on dating websites this Valentine's, food-delivery platform Zomato seems have come up with an idea.

The platform now allows you to find your match but there's a twist. You'll be matched with a foodie having a similar taste, almost.

How to find your match on Zomato?

On the homepage of its mobile app, Zomato users can tap on "Explore now" under "Celebrate Valentine's Week". After that, they can tap on "Find a match", you will be redirected to a page titled "Find a foodie match". Now, select your gender and your preference. Tap on "Find a Match". You will be taken to a page saying that you are matched with someone.

A bigger surprise awaits

The names of the matches resemble humans but they are not really humans. They are personifications of food dishes. Mala is Malai Chaap, Gul is Gulaab Jamun, Raj is Raj Kachori and Urfi is Burfi, among others. Several users reacted to the new initiative on social media platform X.

A user by username @RahulGoradia1 wrote, “Ngl, would rather take Palak paneer all day, such a green flag sabzi"