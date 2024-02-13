For those looking for a match on dating websites this Valentine's, food-delivery platform Zomato seems have come up with an idea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The platform now allows you to find your match but there's a twist. You'll be matched with a foodie having a similar taste, almost.

How to find your match on Zomato? On the homepage of its mobile app, Zomato users can tap on "Explore now" under "Celebrate Valentine's Week". After that, they can tap on "Find a match", you will be redirected to a page titled "Find a foodie match". Now, select your gender and your preference. Tap on "Find a Match". You will be taken to a page saying that you are matched with someone. A bigger surprise awaits The names of the matches resemble humans but they are not really humans. They are personifications of food dishes. Mala is Malai Chaap, Gul is Gulaab Jamun, Raj is Raj Kachori and Urfi is Burfi, among others. Several users reacted to the new initiative on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user by username @RahulGoradia1 wrote, “Ngl, would rather take Palak paneer all day, such a green flag sabzi"

Another user @ishaanmeet said, "O bhai Saab , #Zomato ne match making bhi shuru kar di...OMG...Ye kuch karnaama karenge is hisab se".

Platforms fighting to get more customers This initiative comes at a time online food delivery and e-commerce platforms have been introducing new offers and incentives to shop from them, to take the advantage of the Valentine's week. Earlier this month, Amazon launched its specially curated Valentine's Day store which will be live till February 14. Flipkart has introduced its special Mobile Bonanza sale, which will be valid till February 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato-owned Blinkit, recently unveiled a new feature called "Single Mode" for solo shoppers. It allows users to explore a selection of products which is made to cater to individual needs.

