Tinder owner to lay off 8% of its staff as growth falters
- The company gave a lackluster quarterly revenue forecast a day earlier that it blamed on a tough economy, a strong dollar and significant poor product execution at Tinder
Match Group Inc on Wednesday joined a growing list of US companies that are cutting jobs to rein in costs after it announced plans to lay off about 8% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, as spending on its dating apps slows.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×