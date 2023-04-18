New Delhi: Music label Tips Music has announced its foray into the Tamil market by acquiring the audio rights of Mani Ratnam’s period drama franchise, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS-1) and Ponniyin Selvan: 2 (PS-2). This strategic move reflects Tips Music’s vision of expanding its portfolio and strengthening its partnerships with leading composers and artists in the region, while delivering music experiences to its audience, the company said in a statement.

“At Tips Music, we aim to explore the exponential untapped potential of the South Indian music industry. With its rich cultural heritage and diverse audience base, the Tamil music market presents a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in delivering music experiences. Through strategic associations and partnerships with the talent in the region, we are committed to expanding our content portfolio and market share among the Tamil audiences," Kumar Taurani, chairman and managing director of Tips Music, said in a statement.

Going forward, Tips will release Merry Christmas featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film which is produced by Tips Films Ltd, a sister concern of Tips Music, is a bi-lingual in Hindi and Tamil and will be released across all markets in South India.

In Q3FY23, Tips Music released a total of 243 songs, including both film and non-film songs, compared to 215 songs in FY21 and 276 songs in FY22. The company plans to release approximately 10-12 major films across all languages for FY24, it said in a statement.

The company that is known for hits such as Soldier, Kachche Dhaage and Ishq Vishk in the 1990s and early 2000s, owns a music catalogue of over 30,000 tracks and 5,500 albums spanning 24 languages.