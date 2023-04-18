Tips Music forays into Tamil market1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:45 AM IST
The move reflects Tips Music’s vision of expanding its portfolio and strengthening its partnerships with leading composers and artists in the region.
New Delhi: Music label Tips Music has announced its foray into the Tamil market by acquiring the audio rights of Mani Ratnam’s period drama franchise, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS-1) and Ponniyin Selvan: 2 (PS-2). This strategic move reflects Tips Music’s vision of expanding its portfolio and strengthening its partnerships with leading composers and artists in the region, while delivering music experiences to its audience, the company said in a statement.
