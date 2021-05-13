Tips Music strikes licensing deal with YouTube Shorts

As part of this deal, Tips will license its music catalogue to YouTube allowing Indian music lovers including the diaspora across the world to create content inspired by its library across languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi and Gujarati as well as genres like film and non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indi-pop.

YouTube Shorts is a service offering by Google which allows users and artistes to create short video content through the Shorts camera available on the platform to add to their social experiences.

“The deal will allow our community of fans to create fresh new content with their favourite music from the Tips library. This partnership will open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity which may give us our future stars," Kumar Taurani, chairman and managing director at Tips Music, said in a statement.

Last December, Tips had also signed a global music licensing deal with social media platform Facebook. With the move, Facebook and Instagram users will be able to add Tips’ music catalogue for videos and other social experiences to their posts and stories, the two companies had said.

To be sure, such deals come in the wake of Bollywood music labels such as T-Series sending copyright infringement notices to content sharing mobile applications such as Roposo, Triller, Taka Tak, Josh, Mitron and Snack Video for using its music without permission. India’s homegrown short video app market is making the most of the Make in India wave that has gained ground since the ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok last year.

A bunch of players, including ShareChat, Chingari, Rizzle, and MX Taka Tak, plan to invest up to ₹200 crore each per year in licensing catalogues of popular music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music, Sony and Times Music.

