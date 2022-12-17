Tired of Twitter chaos? Here are other options available for you

The Twitter chaos is causing many users to leave, and lesser-known sites like Mastodon, Tumblr, Clubhouse, T2, etc are emerging as new alternatives on the internet.
Twitter has been flooded with chaos since billionaire Elon Musk completed a $44 billion deal and took over the microblogging site, cutting the company's workforce in half, reinstating previously banned accounts, and suspending journalists who have been covering the new Twit Chief.
Twitter has been flooded with chaos since billionaire Elon Musk completed a $44 billion deal and took over the microblogging site, cutting the company's workforce in half, reinstating previously banned accounts, and suspending journalists who have been covering the new Twit Chief.
Mastodon
Mastodon
The social media platform shares some similarities with Twitter, but there are some big differences. For example, its version of tweets is officially called 'toots. It is a decentralized social network, which means it is not owned by a single company or billionaire, but rather made up of a network of servers.
Mastodon is funded by donations, grants, and other similar means, but no ads. Its feed is also chronological, unlike Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter.
The Mastodon website, as quoted by news agency AP, says, "We present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire, and strive to create a more resilient global platform without profit incentives."
Clubhouse
It is a buzzy audio-only application that got overshadowed by Twitter Spaces. The audio-based social media platform allows you to start or listen to conversations on a host of topics like Black literature, parenting, sports, etc.
Clubhouse does not have posts, photos, or videos, but only people's profile pictures and their voices.
Tumblr
The social media site is known for its devoted fan base and has been home to angry posts from celebrities like Taylor Swift. Many users were raged by the app in 2018 when it banned adult content, according to AP.
Substack and Medium
These sites are for longer reas, newsletters, and general information absorption. Perhaps, the platforms are closest to the blog era of the early 2000s. Users can also read both signing up and paying. However, some writers, creators, and podcasters create premium content for paid subscribers.
