Tirupati Forge secures approval for supply of forgings, scrip trading at a discount of 57% from 52-week-high2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Tirupati Forge is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹107 Cr and the company deals in the auto ancillary sector. The stock exchanges have been notified by Tirupati Forge Ltd., a well-known producer of carbon steel forged flanges, forged components, and automotive parts, that it has been given the go-ahead to provide forgings and machined parts by reputable Indian major firms which will allow the company to contribute an additional growth rate of approximately 30% to its turnover from this financial year.
