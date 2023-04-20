Tirupati Forge is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹107 Cr and the company deals in the auto ancillary sector. The stock exchanges have been notified by Tirupati Forge Ltd., a well-known producer of carbon steel forged flanges, forged components, and automotive parts, that it has been given the go-ahead to provide forgings and machined parts by reputable Indian major firms which will allow the company to contribute an additional growth rate of approximately 30% to its turnover from this financial year.

“The demand of forging and machined components is going to rise further in view of large-scale expansion plans of existing companies and the new projects coming up in defence and infrastructure companies," said Tirupati Forge in a stock exchange filing.

From this year onward, the company's substantially enhanced capacity would be completely used, putting it in a position to post stronger growth rates in subsequent years. The company previously disclosed to the exchanges that it has planned to launch new products in the oil and gas sector with a focus on the American market (USA).

A notable producer of forged parts for automobiles, forged components, and carbon steel flanges is Tirupati Forge Ltd. The firm, which focuses on producing large numbers of high-quality products, has set itself up with a contemporary CNC Machine Shop and the secure infrastructure needed for painstaking machining, supported by a quality assurance department. With 90% of its products being used abroad, Tirupati Forge's activities are largely geared towards meeting the demands of the worldwide market.

Achieving prestigious accreditations like ISO-9001:2008 certification, PED - AD 2000, and CRN (Canadian Registration Number) under the Tirupati brand name, the company, which has an installed capacity of 18,000 tonnes per year, maintains strict quality control measures and a foolproof system. The firm frequently exports forged flanges and parts to the USA, Europe, and African nations.

Modern forging workshops and machining facilities in Tirupati comply to strict quality control standards, guaranteeing complete traceability of the finished product with the necessary paperwork and thorough proof checks as per ISO norms.

The shares of Tirupati Forge closed today on the NSE at ₹10.85 apiece, down by 1.36% from the previous close of ₹11.00. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹25.60 on (22-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹8.35 on (29-Mar-2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 57.61% below the 1 year high and 29.94% above the 1 year low.