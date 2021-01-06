Titan Company benefits from resurgence in festive and wedding demand in Q3

NEW DELHI: Titan Company Ltd said its jewellery business continued to see momentum well past the key festive season to report a close to 15% year-on-year growth during the December quarter. The jewellery and watch retailer says it is benefiting from a pent-up demand for wedding jewellery, festive-linked demand and higher gold prices .

"The company had been expecting a good festive season given the fact that there were signs that customers wanted to feel good by stepping out and shopping after 6 months of being restricted primarily to their homes. Q3 did not disappoint. The jewellery division has crossed the recovery phase to growth phase and other two large divisions have also moved much closer to the full recovery," the company said in a quarterly update to the exchanges on Wednesday. The company is yet to announce its third quarter earnings.

Deferred weddings in the first half of the year along with consumers stepping out during the festive season coupled with higher gold prices helped the company sustain a post festive momentum in its jewellery business. "Ticket size continues to be higher due to higher gold rates and higher share of wedding related products but 100% recovery in buyers (number of invoices) is yet to be seen," it said.

In November, the company that operates jewellery stores under the Tanishq Zoya and Mia brands, had announced a 15% growth in the 30-day festive period from Dussehra to Diwali. Fortunately, the growth trend was visible even after the festive season ended and the division has recorded close to 15% growth, it said in its update on Wednesday.

The quarter saw a "well-rounded recovery with improvement in walk-ins and pick up of sale in metros, sub 1-lakh category and studded segment. The studded mix in Q3 improved though still lower than levels seen in the previous year. The division continued to see a significantly higher share of gold coin sales and very good growth in wedding jewellery sales," Titan said in its update.

The retailer rolled out several new collections and offered video calling options to shoppers amid social distancing concerns.

"The company continues to focus on the creation of a combined digital and physical experience by which the customers can discover, engage, and buy products of their choice through the channel of their preference. Brand websites of Tanishq and Titan Eye Plus have added augmented reality for virtual try-out of certain products by customers," the company said.

Its watches and wearables division saw a recovery rate of around 88% in the third quarter compared to a year ago period. The recovery was led by significant growth in online sales. Meanwhile, the eyewear division had a recovery of 92% in the third quarter, compared to the revenue of the same quarter in last year.

