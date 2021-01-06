Titan Company benefits from resurgence in festive and wedding demand in Q3

"The company had been expecting a good festive season given the fact that there were signs that customers wanted to feel good by stepping out and shopping after 6 months of being restricted primarily to their homes. Q3 did not disappoint. The jewellery division has crossed the recovery phase to growth phase and other two large divisions have also moved much closer to the full recovery," the company said in a quarterly update to the exchanges on Wednesday. The company is yet to announce its third quarter earnings.