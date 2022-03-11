Titan Company picks up stake in America's lab-grown diamond brand

Titan Company is among the top organised retailers of jewellery and watches in India. It sells jewellery under brands such as Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, with its timepieces sold through both exclusive as well as multi-brand stores. It also retails eyewear, a range of fragrances, and women's ethnic wear. In FY21 the company reported a turnover of ₹20,601.83 crore.

