Home / Companies / News /  Titan Company's arm to acquire 17.5% stake in Great Heights for 152 crore

Titan Company's arm to acquire 17.5% stake in Great Heights for 152 crore

Revenue and profit growth were led by Titan’s largest segment, jewellery, sold mainly under the Tanishq brand.
1 min read . 02:08 PM IST Livemint

TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares

Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for USD 20 million (around 152 crore).

TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.

As per the pact, TCLNA would hold up to 17.5 per cent voting rights in Great Heights, it added.

"This is a strategic investment that will provide Titan a ring-side view of the fast growing Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) sectors," the company stated.

Great Heights retails LGD jewellery through its brand "Clean Origin".

The company's gross revenue for the year 2021 stood at USD 25 million. 

