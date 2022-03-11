Titan Company's arm to acquire 17.5% stake in Great Heights for 152 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares
Tata group firm Titan Company on Friday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to acquire 17.5 per cent voting rights in US-based Great Heights Inc for USD 20 million (around ₹152 crore).
TCL North America Inc (TCLNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a stock purchase agreement with Great Heights Inc for subscription of shares with voting preferred stock in the capital stock of Great Heights, the jewellery and watch maker said in a regulatory filing.
