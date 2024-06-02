Titan Company to expand jewellery market share; grow emerging businesses
Titan Company's jewellery division comprises its flagship brand Tanishq, apart from Zoya, CaratLane and Mia by Tanishq. For the full fiscal year ended 31 March 2024, the division recorded a total income growth of 20% to ₹38,353 crore.
Mumbai: Jewellery and watch retailer Titan Company is looking to expand its market share in the jewellery business by ramping up store count by nearly 40% to 1,250 across its jewellery brands by FY27, the Bengaluru-based firm said.