Home >Companies >News >Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19
Revenue and profit growth were led by Titan’s largest segment, jewellery, sold mainly under the Tanishq brand.
Revenue and profit growth were led by Titan’s largest segment, jewellery, sold mainly under the Tanishq brand.

Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 03:04 PM IST PTI

The company expects the economy to shrink, and tight regulations on operations of stores to continue as customers are expected to be wary of stepping out of their homes for some time, job losses are expected to increase substantially and salaries are expected to fall

Watch and jewellery maker Titan Company is expecting its businesses to be hit "very substantially" in the current financial year due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its focus during 2020-21 will be on cash flows and optimising spends to ensure liquidity. "The lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit the company's businesses very substantially in the financial year 2020-21. The company expects the economy to shrink, and tight regulations on operations of stores to continue for some time."

"Customers can also be expected to be wary of stepping out of their homes for some time. With job losses expected to increase substantially and salaries expected to fall or stay flat at best, spends on discretionary products could get affected more," Titan said in its annual report for 2019-20.

However, the company said it also expects customers to spend relatively more on jewellery compared to other discretionary spends as gold jewellery continues to be a valuable store of value.

"The focus therefore for financial year 2020-21 will be on cash flows and optimise spends. The company has therefore already begun a 'war on waste' programme to identify all costs that can be cut under the circumstances and ensuring adequate liquidity is available to run the businesses efficiently and also leveraging the company's strong balance sheet to seize opportunities that may present itself during the year will be key focus areas," the company added.

Titan Company Managing Director C K Venkataraman said since most of its products are in the discretionary and in the 'touch-and-feel' category, sales are likely to be under additional pressure during this period of uncertainty. "We have implemented stringent safety measures across all our stores, which will help us in reassuring our customers and moving much faster towards normalcy. We are also accelerating our omni-channel marketing strategy with a renewed focus on e-commerce as customers look to increasingly shop online.

"We also remain focussed on driving relevant product innovations across our different businesses to capture mind and market share. To explain further, in the jewellery division, we are working extensively on creating a strong product portfolio at affordable price points," he said.

Venkataraman said following the outbreak of the pandemic, the perception of gold as an asset class has improved considerably. "Large scale weddings and international holiday travels are expected to reduce, freeing up funds for jewellery purchase. We may also witness a spree of 'indulgence consumption' after the lockdown is lifted and the situation is near-normal, opening up growth prospects for our products in the category of watches and fragrances. Titan is staying prepared to seize this expected demand,"he added. Tata group firm Titan Company's revenue from operations grew to 20,010 crore in 2019-20, up 4.9% from 19,070 crore in 2018-19. Its profit after tax was up by 10.4% at 1,518 crore in 2019-20 compared to 1,374 crore in 2018-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Shares of Titan Company were up +0.85% at closing today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market

Titan Company share price up 0.85% at closing today

1 min read . 03 Jun 2020
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2019. (REUTERS)

Warren Buffett dropping down world’s richest ranks as tech titans surge

2 min read . 09 Jul 2020
The footage shows the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves taking the jewellery from the display cases. (Mint)

Thieves in PPE suits flee with 780 gm gold jewellery in Maharashtra

1 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout