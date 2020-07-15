Titan expects businesses to be hit 'very substantially' due to COVID-19

Venkataraman said following the outbreak of the pandemic, the perception of gold as an asset class has improved considerably. "Large scale weddings and international holiday travels are expected to reduce, freeing up funds for jewellery purchase. We may also witness a spree of 'indulgence consumption' after the lockdown is lifted and the situation is near-normal, opening up growth prospects for our products in the category of watches and fragrances. Titan is staying prepared to seize this expected demand,"he added. Tata group firm Titan Company's revenue from operations grew to ₹20,010 crore in 2019-20, up 4.9% from ₹19,070 crore in 2018-19. Its profit after tax was up by 10.4% at ₹1,518 crore in 2019-20 compared to ₹1,374 crore in 2018-19.