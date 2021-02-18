Titan focuses on premiumising watch portfolio

NEW DELHI: India's top watch maker, Titan Company Ltd ., is stepping up efforts to premiumise its portfolio with the launch of its costliest watch in the non-gold category at Rs1.95 lakh under the Titan Edge Mechanical brand.

The limited-edition watch, only 200 of such pieces are up for sale through the company’s World of Titan and Helios Watch stores, marks a shift towards premiumisation in a market that has over the years come to be replaced by smartphones that consumers now use to keep track of time.

The move, said experts, also pitches Titan as more of an aspirational brand and as an offering for upscale shoppers in the country. Titan said the watch, five years in the making, is largely aimed at watch collectors, connoisseurs, and white-collar workers.

Titan has been looking at premiumisation journey over the last few years, said Suparna Mitra, chief executive officer, watches and wearables division, at Titan Company Limited. “We've done a lot of work in the greater than Rs10,000 and the greater than Rs25,000 price point," she said.

Share of watches that cost upwards of Rs10,000 in Titan’s portfolio has risen to 19% in 2020-21 from 17% in 2019-20. It also sells pricey gold watches under the brand Nebula. Nebula, Edge, and Raga are the company’s more premium offerings.

Mitra said costly watches have seen better traction after covid disruption.

"What we do find is that actually post pandemic premium watches are doing well and it could also probably be because the consumer segment that buys premium watches is relatively not economically affected. In fact, that segment probably has more disposable income because a lot of other avenues for expenditure like holidays or travel etc are not available," she said.

To be sure, the company retails watches under several brands such as Titan, Sonata, Fastrack, Nebula, Raga etc. Sonata is the company’s value brand. In the last few months, the company has launched several watches -- analogue, mechanical and smartwatches--such as Titan Connected X, Titan Pay in association with public sector lender State Bank of India, that allows contactless payments, and Titan Traq smartwatches for sports enthusiasts.

The launch of special edition mechanical watch under Titan, the flagship brand, is an interesting move as it helps draw consumer attention to the fact that Titan is just not a brand for the masses anymore.

"Particularly in the realm of watches and accessories there needs to be a mass brand in the Indian market and Titan is a mass brand. Advertising such as this and announcing watches which cost the earth is a way of saying we also do this. They are making a statement that we can be very much in the niche market as well," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.

Communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan disagrees, “I don’t think they (Titan watches) are there yet from a premium visibility or a desirability point of view but they are trying at least from a design point of view. They could have done with using a different brand name," he said.

To be sure, watches as a category is in deep trouble largely on account of the onslaught of the smartphones that have replaced the use-case of a wrist watch, Bijoor said. Clearly, more work is required to lure the shoppers back.

Analysts said the brand connect and the company’s presence in the jewellery market through Tanishq could also help it target the wedding gifting market. “Titan is seeing very good demand in its wedding jewellery and studded collections under Tanishq. These kinds of watches will be good gifting options especially in marriages; the move also helps premiumize the brand," said Abneesh Roy at Edelweiss Securities.

However, the company’s watches and wearables segments has been unable to catch up to pre-covid levels. The watches and wearables division had a recovery rate of 88% in the third quarter compared to the year ago period, and recorded a revenue of Rs550 crore, the company said in an investor update. For the full year FY20, the segment's revenue stood at Rs2,615.49 crore, up 7.15% on year.

