Titan leans on silver as gold rally prices out entry-level buyers

Bengaluru: Soaring gold prices are squeezing Titan Company Ltd’s price-sensitive customers, prompting the Tata Group firm to double down on studded silver jewellery to defend growth in its sub- ₹1 lakh segment.

The pressure is most visible at its youth-focused brands CaratLane and Mia by Tanishq, where demand is showing signs of strain as gold becomes less affordable. Titan is expanding design-led silver offerings to retain entry-level buyers, rather than relying only on lower-carat gold or pricing tweaks.

The shift underscores a broader pivot underway in India’s jewellery market: as gold prices climb, consumers—particularly younger buyers—are becoming more experimental, gravitating toward lighter, lower-ticket categories such as silver and silver-studded pieces.

Gold is currently trading at around ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX, up sharply over the past year, while silver is hovering around ₹2.35 lakh per kg, indicating a widening affordability gap between the two metals.

“We are seeing a structural shift in India’s jewellery consumption. Gold will remain important, but for many consumers, jewellery is becoming more of an accessory than a store of value,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman and MD of The Knowledge Company, a management consulting firm “That’s where silver, gold-plated and semi-precious categories will continue to gain ground, especially among younger buyers.”

Titan’s jewellery division CEO Arun Narayan and managing director Ajoy Chawla, speaking at the company’s FY26 December-quarter earnings call, acknowledged pressure in the sub- ₹1 lakh segment. “As a portfolio of brands, that’s our game plan, to ensure that we own that customer in the sub- ₹1 lakh space,” Chawla said.

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), Titan’s Tanishq-led portfolio, including Mia and Zoya, reported revenue of ₹19,921 crore, up about 40% year-on-year, though Mia’s numbers are not disclosed separately. CaratLane posted revenue of ₹1,537 crore, a 42% increase over the previous year. Titan’s Q3FY26 consolidated revenue was ₹24,501 crore, of which over 87% came from the jewellery business.