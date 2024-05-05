Companies
Titan had just 3 CEOs in 40 years. Who will be the fourth?
Summary
- Three internal candidates - Ajoy Chawla, CEO of jewellery business, Suparna Mitra, CEO of watches and wearables, and Saumen Bhaumik, CEO of eyecare business - would be evaluated by Titan's 13-member board in the coming months.
Titan Co. Ltd will soon begin the search for a new CEO, the fourth in its 40-year-history, with three internal candidates seen as favourites before the current boss leaves at the end of next year.
