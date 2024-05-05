Titan had just 3 CEOs in 40 years. Who will be the fourth?

In the past, Titan has announced a successor months before the incumbent's term ended. On 1 February 2019, Titan informed the exchanges that Venkataraman would take over from his predecessor Bhaskar Bhat from 1 October of that year. Bhat himself was appointed deputy managing director on 1 May 2001, eleven months before he succeeded Xerxes Desai as CEO on 1 April 2002.