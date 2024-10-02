Companies
Titan’s Helios to launch exclusive luxury watch stores as demand surges
SummaryCompany to invest ₹3.5 crore on each store as it capitalizes on premiumisation trend in the world's fastest growing market for luxury timepieces.
Helios—The Watch Store, a multi-brand retailer of premium watches owned by Titan Co. Ltd, plans to launch exclusive outlets for luxury timepieces to cater to demand in the world’s fastest-growing market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more