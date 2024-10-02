Titan’s Helios to launch exclusive luxury watch stores as demand surges

Read more: Why luxury watchmaker Franck Muller wants to expand in India

The nation’s share in demand for Swiss timepieces from Rolex and TAG Heuer to Omega may be small but it is growing at the fastest pace globally. In the first nine months of 2024, imports in the category stood at 164.2 million Swiss Francs (about ₹1,620 crore), a 23% rise on year and a 45% jump over the same period in 2022, according to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. That rivals 20% growth for Mexico, another fast-growing market, and a 5% rise for the US. Demand from China contracted 21% during the period.