Titan bets on premiumisation, global expansion to double business by FY30

Titan Company Ltd has laid out an ambitious roadmap to double its business by the end of the decade, betting that rising formalisation, premiumisation and overseas expansion will help it ride out a period of record-high gold prices that has tested demand across India's jewellery market.
The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels, with jewellery remaining the primary growth engine even as watches, eyecare and emerging consumer businesses are expected to contribute a larger share of growth, according to the company's annual investor presentation on Thursday.
Titan reported a consolidated revenue of ₹76,078 crore for FY26, up 32.7% from FY25, while net profit surged 52% to ₹5,073 crore.