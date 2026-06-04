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Titan bets on premiumisation, global expansion to double business by FY30

Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read4 Jun 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Titan is betting that structural shifts in the market will outweigh near-term volatility.
Titan is betting that structural shifts in the market will outweigh near-term volatility.
Summary

Titan reported a consolidated revenue of 76,078 crore for FY26, up 32.7% from FY25, while net profit surged 52% to 5,073 crore. The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels.

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BENGALURU,MUMBAI : Titan Company Ltd has laid out an ambitious roadmap to double its business by the end of the decade, betting that rising formalisation, premiumisation and overseas expansion will help it ride out a period of record-high gold prices that has tested demand across India's jewellery market.

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : Titan Company Ltd has laid out an ambitious roadmap to double its business by the end of the decade, betting that rising formalisation, premiumisation and overseas expansion will help it ride out a period of record-high gold prices that has tested demand across India's jewellery market.

The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels, with jewellery remaining the primary growth engine even as watches, eyecare and emerging consumer businesses are expected to contribute a larger share of growth, according to the company's annual investor presentation on Thursday.

The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels, with jewellery remaining the primary growth engine even as watches, eyecare and emerging consumer businesses are expected to contribute a larger share of growth, according to the company's annual investor presentation on Thursday.

Titan reported a consolidated revenue of 76,078 crore for FY26, up 32.7% from FY25, while net profit surged 52% to 5,073 crore.

Also Read | Trent looks beyond apparel to focus on beauty, footwear

The targets come at a time when gold prices have surged to record highs. Gold prices in Mumbai stood at 15,078 per gram for 24-carat gold on 4 June, up about 11% from 13,506 at the start of the year. The rally has been driven by strong central-bank buying, persistent geopolitical tensions and lower interest rates that have reinforced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

The sharp rise in demand for imported gold—and in prices—has prompted government intervention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid buying gold for a year during a public rally in Hyderabad on 10 May, while the government raised customs duties on gold and silver imports to 15% from 6% on 13 May in an effort to curb imports and conserve foreign-exchange reserves.

Yet ,Titan is betting that structural shifts in the market will outweigh near-term volatility.

Jewellery remains core

Jewellery, which contributes nearly nine-tenths of the company's revenue, is expected to remain at the centre of that expansion. Titan plans to double revenue from its flagship Tanishq, Mia and Zoya brands by FY30, raise its share of India's jewellery market to around 11% and expand its retail network to nearly 1,400 stores.

The company, in its annual investor presentation, said that demand remains resilient across wedding and everyday jewellery categories, with plain gold jewellery growing faster than studded jewellery in recent years despite elevated prices. The trend highlights consumers' continued preference for gold purchases even as affordability pressures intensify.

Also Read | Bata India bets on improving inventory reduction through efficiency steps

The company also sees significant scope for growth in premium and studded jewellery as consumers increasingly shift towards branded and design-led offerings.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on the company's prospects, although they caution that sustained gold inflation remains a key risk. "Titan has been an outlier in FY26 among most category leaders in terms of both earnings performance and stock performance," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a May 19 report. However, they noted that sharp gold inflation affected profitability in FY25 and kept customer footfalls subdued through much of FY26. Buyer growth was largely flat in the first half of FY26, then improved in the second half following Titan's exchange-offer initiatives.

Shares of the company closed 3.7% higher at 4,238.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Global expansion plans

International markets are expected to become a much larger contributor to growth by FY30. Titan is targeting a 2.5-fold increase in revenue from its international Tanishq and Mia operations as it expands across the Gulf Cooperation Council markets, Singapore and North America.

The Middle East forms a key pillar of that strategy. Titan plans to use Dubai-based Damas Jewellery as a platform for expansion across the Gulf. Damas is targeting a doubling of its core business by CY29 through store additions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, product innovation and digital transformation initiatives.

Also Read | Go Colors eyes bigger stores, broader apparel play for growth reset

Titan acquired a 67% stake in Damas back in July 2025 for around $283 million.

CaratLane, Titan's omnichannel jewellery platform, is expected to outpace the broader jewellery business. The company is targeting a 2.3-fold increase in revenue by FY30 as it expands its presence in everyday-wear and affordable jewellery categories while continuing to invest in technology, customer acquisition and overseas growth.

Diversifying growth

Beyond jewellery, Titan's watches division is targeting a 2.1-fold increase in revenue and a 2.2-fold rise in operating profit by FY30, driven by premiumisation, expansion of Helios and luxury watch formats, and innovation across analogue and smart-watch categories.

Titan Eye+, meanwhile, is expected to emerge as a meaningful growth driver. The company plans to scale revenue to about 3,500 crore by FY30 from 1,452 crore in FY26, supported by store expansion, premiumisation, omnichannel capabilities and growing demand for vision-care products. Titan aims to expand the eyecare network by about 1.6 times, deepen partnerships with global eyewear brands and scale newer categories such as smart eyewear.

Also Read | Nestlé India flags shaky demand from urban middleclass as incomes lag

The company's emerging businesses portfolio, which includes fragrances, fashion accessories and Taneira sarees, is expected to be its fastest-growing segment. Titan is targeting a 3.4-fold increase in revenue by FY30 while improving profitability to mid-single-digit margins, as it looks to leverage its customer base of more than 50 million consumers and expand beyond its core jewellery franchise.

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Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTitan bets on premiumisation, global expansion to double business by FY30

Titan bets on premiumisation, global expansion to double business by FY30

Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read4 Jun 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Titan is betting that structural shifts in the market will outweigh near-term volatility.
Titan is betting that structural shifts in the market will outweigh near-term volatility.
Summary

Titan reported a consolidated revenue of 76,078 crore for FY26, up 32.7% from FY25, while net profit surged 52% to 5,073 crore. The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels.

Gift this article

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : Titan Company Ltd has laid out an ambitious roadmap to double its business by the end of the decade, betting that rising formalisation, premiumisation and overseas expansion will help it ride out a period of record-high gold prices that has tested demand across India's jewellery market.

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : Titan Company Ltd has laid out an ambitious roadmap to double its business by the end of the decade, betting that rising formalisation, premiumisation and overseas expansion will help it ride out a period of record-high gold prices that has tested demand across India's jewellery market.

The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels, with jewellery remaining the primary growth engine even as watches, eyecare and emerging consumer businesses are expected to contribute a larger share of growth, according to the company's annual investor presentation on Thursday.

The country's largest jewellery retailer is targeting a two-fold increase in consolidated revenue and operating profit by FY30 compared with FY26 levels, with jewellery remaining the primary growth engine even as watches, eyecare and emerging consumer businesses are expected to contribute a larger share of growth, according to the company's annual investor presentation on Thursday.

Titan reported a consolidated revenue of 76,078 crore for FY26, up 32.7% from FY25, while net profit surged 52% to 5,073 crore.

Also Read | Trent looks beyond apparel to focus on beauty, footwear

The targets come at a time when gold prices have surged to record highs. Gold prices in Mumbai stood at 15,078 per gram for 24-carat gold on 4 June, up about 11% from 13,506 at the start of the year. The rally has been driven by strong central-bank buying, persistent geopolitical tensions and lower interest rates that have reinforced gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

The sharp rise in demand for imported gold—and in prices—has prompted government intervention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid buying gold for a year during a public rally in Hyderabad on 10 May, while the government raised customs duties on gold and silver imports to 15% from 6% on 13 May in an effort to curb imports and conserve foreign-exchange reserves.

Yet ,Titan is betting that structural shifts in the market will outweigh near-term volatility.

Jewellery remains core

Jewellery, which contributes nearly nine-tenths of the company's revenue, is expected to remain at the centre of that expansion. Titan plans to double revenue from its flagship Tanishq, Mia and Zoya brands by FY30, raise its share of India's jewellery market to around 11% and expand its retail network to nearly 1,400 stores.

The company, in its annual investor presentation, said that demand remains resilient across wedding and everyday jewellery categories, with plain gold jewellery growing faster than studded jewellery in recent years despite elevated prices. The trend highlights consumers' continued preference for gold purchases even as affordability pressures intensify.

Also Read | Bata India bets on improving inventory reduction through efficiency steps

The company also sees significant scope for growth in premium and studded jewellery as consumers increasingly shift towards branded and design-led offerings.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on the company's prospects, although they caution that sustained gold inflation remains a key risk. "Titan has been an outlier in FY26 among most category leaders in terms of both earnings performance and stock performance," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a May 19 report. However, they noted that sharp gold inflation affected profitability in FY25 and kept customer footfalls subdued through much of FY26. Buyer growth was largely flat in the first half of FY26, then improved in the second half following Titan's exchange-offer initiatives.

Shares of the company closed 3.7% higher at 4,238.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Global expansion plans

International markets are expected to become a much larger contributor to growth by FY30. Titan is targeting a 2.5-fold increase in revenue from its international Tanishq and Mia operations as it expands across the Gulf Cooperation Council markets, Singapore and North America.

The Middle East forms a key pillar of that strategy. Titan plans to use Dubai-based Damas Jewellery as a platform for expansion across the Gulf. Damas is targeting a doubling of its core business by CY29 through store additions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, product innovation and digital transformation initiatives.

Also Read | Go Colors eyes bigger stores, broader apparel play for growth reset

Titan acquired a 67% stake in Damas back in July 2025 for around $283 million.

CaratLane, Titan's omnichannel jewellery platform, is expected to outpace the broader jewellery business. The company is targeting a 2.3-fold increase in revenue by FY30 as it expands its presence in everyday-wear and affordable jewellery categories while continuing to invest in technology, customer acquisition and overseas growth.

Diversifying growth

Beyond jewellery, Titan's watches division is targeting a 2.1-fold increase in revenue and a 2.2-fold rise in operating profit by FY30, driven by premiumisation, expansion of Helios and luxury watch formats, and innovation across analogue and smart-watch categories.

Titan Eye+, meanwhile, is expected to emerge as a meaningful growth driver. The company plans to scale revenue to about 3,500 crore by FY30 from 1,452 crore in FY26, supported by store expansion, premiumisation, omnichannel capabilities and growing demand for vision-care products. Titan aims to expand the eyecare network by about 1.6 times, deepen partnerships with global eyewear brands and scale newer categories such as smart eyewear.

Also Read | Nestlé India flags shaky demand from urban middleclass as incomes lag

The company's emerging businesses portfolio, which includes fragrances, fashion accessories and Taneira sarees, is expected to be its fastest-growing segment. Titan is targeting a 3.4-fold increase in revenue by FY30 while improving profitability to mid-single-digit margins, as it looks to leverage its customer base of more than 50 million consumers and expand beyond its core jewellery franchise.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Read Less
Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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