Beyond timekeeping: Titan's premium play

“Premium is a very big market opportunity and we have always been the leaders in the mid-market segment. In the last two years, we found many premium launches doing well. For example, the Titan Edge cluster is doing really well. We launched Titan Edge Ceramic Squircle—priced at ₹42,000—that’s flying off shelves. This has given us a lot of confidence that when we are presenting something very differentiated, consumers are lapping it up," Suparna Mitra, chief executive, watches and wearables division, Titan Co. Ltd, said in an interview.