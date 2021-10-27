Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Titan Q2 results: Net profit zooms over 200% to 641 cr, revenue grows 78%

Titan Q2 results: Net profit zooms over 200% to 641 cr, revenue grows 78%

Titan showroom
1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The jewellery company's sales in the quarter jumped 75% to 7,243 crore from 4,127 crore in Q2FY21
  • Titan's MD said the stores were fully operational, returning to pre-pandemic normalcy in most parts of the country 

Titan Company on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 641 crore, a growth of 270%, for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of 173 crore in the year-ago period. 

The jewellery company's sales in the quarter jumped 75% to 7,243 crore from 4,127 crore in Q2FY21. 

The revenue increased 78% ‘with jewellery division doing exceeding well, and other divisions swiftly bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels,’ the company said in a regulatory filing. 

The jewellery division registered an income of Rs. 6,106 crore with 77% growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 3,446 crore in Q2 FY21 (excluding bullion sale in both periods).

The Watches and Wearables business recorded an income of Rs. 687 crore with 72% growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 400 crore in Q2 FY21. The Eyewear business recorded an income of Rs. 160 crore with 70% growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 94 crore in Q2 FY2 l. The other segments of the Company comprising Indian Dress Wear and, fragrances & accessories recorded an income of Rs. 46 crore in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 23 crore in Q2 FY21.

CK Venkataraman, Managing Director of the Company stated, “Titan's strong growth this quarter was underpinned by demand recovery being witnessed in all segments of the Company."

He also said that the stores were fully operational, returning to pre-pandemic normalcy in most parts of the country. 

Titan Company shares on BSE closes 0.14% higher at RS 2,460.35 apiece.

