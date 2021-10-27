Titan Q2 results: Net profit zooms over 200% to 641 cr, revenue grows 78%

The Watches and Wearables business recorded an income of Rs. 687 crore with 72% growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 400 crore in Q2 FY21. The Eyewear business recorded an income of Rs. 160 crore with 70% growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 94 crore in Q2 FY2 l. The other segments of the Company comprising Indian Dress Wear and, fragrances & accessories recorded an income of Rs. 46 crore in Q2 FY22 compared to Rs. 23 crore in Q2 FY21.