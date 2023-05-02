Titan Company Ltd will be reporting March quarter results on 3 May and is expected to report healthy numbers for the quarter ended March, led by healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses. The March quarter saw strong show from watches and wearables and emerging business segments.

Titan is expected to report report profit growth anywhere between 29 and 33 per cent year-on-year, while the revenue is expected to grow by 25-29 per cent according to brokerages.

In March quarter, Titan Company said it has recorded healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses. The revenues of Titan grew by 25 per cent year-on-year aided by higher growth contributions from watches & wearables and emerging businesses.

The jewellery business grew 23 percent on-year, with 31 new stores being added during the quarter, while in its 'emerging businesses' category grew by 84 per cent YoY. The emerging businesses includes fragrance and fashion accessories, and Indian dress wear sold under 'Taneira' brand.

The watches and wearables division grew by 41 per cent YoY growth which was underpinned by strong growth in analog watches segment and almost tripling of revenues from wearables. The company had 2,710 stores at the end of the fourth quarter.

“We model 15% YoY growth in standalone jewellery sales on LFL basis (excluding sale of gold bullion). We gather that the quarter started on a strong note (favorable base) but demand moderated a bit in the month of March," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

ICICI Direct is view of that Titan’s has been a secular growth story with consistent market share gains from unorganised players. “Despite a sharp surge in gold prices during the quarter, Titan's jewellery space recorded healthy growth of 23 per cent (YoY) in Q4FY23. Growth was also aided by a partially disrupted base quarter," the brokerage said in a research report.

“We expect consolidated revenue to y-o-y, led by wedding demand and strong store expansion. The jewellery business is expected to grow by 25% y-o-y, watches and wearables business is expected to grow by 41% y-oy, while the emerging business is expected to grow by 80%+. EBITDA Margin EBITDA margin is expected to be higher by 77 bps y-o-y, aided by better operating efficiencies. Adjusted PAT In line with double-digit revenue growth coupled with margin expansion, PAT is expected to grow by 29% y-o-y," said ShareKhan in its report.

Titan Company Ltd reported double digit revenue growth during the December quarter, driven by healthy consumer demand during the festive season. The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹951 crore for third quarter, which is a decline of 3.7% over previous year period of ₹987 crore.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip ended 0.84 per cent higher at ₹2,662.50 on BSE.