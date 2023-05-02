Titan Q4 preview: PAT may rise up to 29-33% on broad-based growth across segment2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Titan's March quarter saw strong show from watches and wearables and emerging business segments.
Titan Company Ltd will be reporting March quarter results on 3 May and is expected to report healthy numbers for the quarter ended March, led by healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses. The March quarter saw strong show from watches and wearables and emerging business segments.
