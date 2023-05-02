Titan Q4 preview: PAT may rise up to 29-33% on broad-based growth across segment

“We expect consolidated revenue to y-o-y, led by wedding demand and strong store expansion. The jewellery business is expected to grow by 25% y-o-y, watches and wearables business is expected to grow by 41% y-oy, while the emerging business is expected to grow by 80%+. EBITDA Margin EBITDA margin is expected to be higher by 77 bps y-o-y, aided by better operating efficiencies. Adjusted PAT In line with double-digit revenue growth coupled with margin expansion, PAT is expected to grow by 29% y-o-y," said ShareKhan in its report.