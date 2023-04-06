Titan Q4 revenue up 25% driven by watches and wearables, emerging businesses2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The maximum growth was recorded by Titan in its 'emerging businesses' category, where business grew by 84 per cent YoY.
Titan Company on Thursday said that the March quarter of fiscal year recorded healthy double-digit growth across all of its key businesses. The revenues of Titan grew by 25 per cent year-on-year aided by higher growth contributions from watches & wearables and emerging businesses.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×