Titan records 205% jump in Q1 sales on low base. Details here

Further, Titan's watches and wearables business achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY23 growing 158% YoY with healthy growth witnessed across all brands and products. It said, the key channels of Multi-Brand Retail (MBR), Titan World and Large Format Stores (LFS) continued on their growth trajectory from FY22. The wedding season worked well for all brands and channels, especially in April and May. Wearables growth nearly quintupled on a low YoY base whilst maintaining the momentum seen in the latter half of FY22. Store expansions (net) continued with 26 new stores of Titan World and 15 of Helios. The transformation of Titan World, Helios and Fastrack stores to newer formats offering a wider choice of premium brands continued with 28 store renovations undertaken during the quarter.