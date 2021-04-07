Titan reports strong revenue growth in Q4

"Sharp decline in gold prices during the quarter also gave impetus to the consumer demand for the industry. Q4 also had a large B-2-B order in the quarter, contributing to about 10% of the quarter's growth. The retail and reported revenue (excluding B2B sale) growth for the first two months was ~ 32%. Reported revenue growth for the quarter was 70% due to the low base of March month in the previous year. The strong growth has been seen in both metro and non-metro towns," it said.